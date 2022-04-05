UrduPoint.com

Secretary Directs Ample Supply Of Daily Use Items In Ramazan Bazaars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Provincial Secretary for Archeology/Incharge Ramazan bazaar arrangements Saqib Mannan has directed the local administration to ensure ample supply of highly demanded daily use items in Ramazan bazaars

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Provincial Secretary for Archeology/Incharge Ramazan bazaar arrangements Saqib Mannan has directed the local administration to ensure ample supply of highly demanded daily use items in Ramazan bazaars.

During his visit to Ramazan bazaars set up in Akbar Chowk, Gulistan Colony Susan Road here Tuesday, he checked fruits and vegetables in the bazaars and made it clear that only quality items should be available in Ramazan bazaars. He also checked expiry date on some items and reviewed sale process at flour and sugar stalls.

He also asked about the quality of essential commodities and said that daily use items would be available in the Ramazan bazaars on lower rates than their prices in the open market.

He said that continuous monitoring of Ramazan bazaars would be ensured. In this connection, he also directed the duty officers to check the stalls from time to time and remove rotten things immediately before the consumer's complaints.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal-e-Rabbi Cheema, AC City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf and others were also present.

