Secretary Directs Concerned For Assistance Murree Tourists
Published February 02, 2024 | 10:12 PM
Secretary Punjab Ministry of Tourism Raja Jahangir Anwar on Friday directed the Controller (Department of Tourist Services) Shuzab Saeed and Deputy Controller Hafiz Ghazanfar Ali (Punjab Tourism Squad) to play their effective role by assisting the Murree tourists
He said the Punjab Tourism Squad Murree is taking action against those who were involved in misconduct and overcharging by the hotels’ management, according to a news release.
He said the Punjab Tourism Squad effectively dealt with overcharging and misbehavior issues with tourists on Mall Road on Thursday (yesterday), adding that the parking management apologized for the misbehavior and refunded Rs 1000 to the tourist.
Meanwhile, the Punjab Tourism Squad team said that nobody would be allowed to disregard the tourists, and it is the foremost responsibility of the hotel management to treat the tourists well.
