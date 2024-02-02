Open Menu

Secretary Directs Concerned For Assistance Murree Tourists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 10:12 PM

Secretary directs concerned for assistance Murree tourists

Secretary Punjab Ministry of Tourism Raja Jahangir Anwar on Friday directed the Controller (Department of Tourist Services) Shuzab Saeed and Deputy Controller Hafiz Ghazanfar Ali (Punjab Tourism Squad) to play their effective role by assisting the Murree tourists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Secretary Punjab Ministry of Tourism Raja Jahangir Anwar on Friday directed the Controller (Department of Tourist Services) Shuzab Saeed and Deputy Controller Hafiz Ghazanfar Ali (Punjab Tourism Squad) to play their effective role by assisting the Murree tourists.

He said the Punjab Tourism Squad Murree is taking action against those who were involved in misconduct and overcharging by the hotels’ management, according to a news release.

 

He said the Punjab Tourism Squad effectively dealt with overcharging and misbehavior issues with tourists on Mall Road on Thursday (yesterday), adding that the parking management apologized for the misbehavior and refunded Rs 1000 to the tourist.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Tourism Squad team said that nobody would be allowed to disregard the tourists, and it is the foremost responsibility of the hotel management to treat the tourists well.

Related Topics

Punjab Murree Hotel Road

Recent Stories

Model Town Tragedy: ATC dismisses PAT's plea for s ..

Model Town Tragedy: ATC dismisses PAT's plea for stopping trial till formation o ..

6 minutes ago
 JI to fight the case of Karachi: Ameer JI Karachi

JI to fight the case of Karachi: Ameer JI Karachi

8 minutes ago
 Lack of basic facilities main concern of NA-123 vo ..

Lack of basic facilities main concern of NA-123 voters

8 minutes ago
 Jordan end Tajikistan fairytale to reach first Asi ..

Jordan end Tajikistan fairytale to reach first Asian Cup semi-final

16 minutes ago
 Oath taken from polling staff in Attock

Oath taken from polling staff in Attock

6 minutes ago
 Man dies after reported fall from London's Tate Mo ..

Man dies after reported fall from London's Tate Modern: police

16 minutes ago
IG NH&MP directs to ensure implementation of axle ..

IG NH&MP directs to ensure implementation of axle load control regime

6 minutes ago
 RWMC carrying out the cleanliness activities despi ..

RWMC carrying out the cleanliness activities despite severe cold

6 minutes ago
 Indian navy rescues 19 crew after Somali pirate hi ..

Indian navy rescues 19 crew after Somali pirate hijack

6 minutes ago
 Top UN court says can rule on most of Ukraine inva ..

Top UN court says can rule on most of Ukraine invasion case

5 minutes ago
 Japan's Chiba fights nerves to triumph in women's ..

Japan's Chiba fights nerves to triumph in women's Four Continents

5 minutes ago
 Divisional commissioner constitutes committee for ..

Divisional commissioner constitutes committee for general elections

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan