Secretary Directs Early Refund Of Govt Scheme Hajj Dues

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 01:11 AM

Secretary directs early refund of govt scheme Hajj dues

Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Ajaz Ahmed Khan Jaffar Wednesday directed the designated bank branches to complete refund payments to government scheme hujjaj as soon as possible

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ):Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Ajaz Ahmed Khan Jaffar Wednesday directed the designated bank branches to complete refund payments to government scheme hujjaj as soon as possible.

In a statement, he said no laxity in returning the deposited Hajj dues would be tolerated.

Meanwhile, presiding a meeting related to Kartarpur complex, he said the complex would be made more attractive for the tourists. Religious tourists will be provided more facilities as the members of Sikh community from across the globe wanted to visit their sacred places located in Pakistan.

He said the quality road network to Kartarpur and other international standard facilities would be ensured. The tourism would generate employment opportunities for local population.

