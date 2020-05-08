Secretary directs for gearing up work on development schemes

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Special Secretary Education Punjab Dr. Faisal Zahoor has directed for gearing up work on ongoing development schemes of shelter less, dangerous building and construction of additional rooms in educational institutions in Mianwali district.

Special Secretary Education Dr. Faisal Zahoor has participated in review meeting regarding the ongoing education package development projects at DC office on Friday.

Dr. Faisal Zahoor along with Deputy Commissioner Omar Shwer Chattah and officers of building department has inspected continued development works at government High School for boys at Abba Khel, Government Higher secondary school Mosa Khel, government High School Mosa Khel and RHC Mosa Khel.

Secretary education had directed the CEO Education Syed Waheed ud Din development work in education sector were continues in throughout the district adding it was duty of education department making sure the strict vigilance and special monitoring of constructive material used in the construction of school projects.

He directed for pointing out the shortcomings and complaints about the concerned departments regarding the use of lethargic attitude of building department and the use of substandard material in the construction so as the action could be taken against the responsible.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah said that leniency will be shown on the use of substandard material he stressed the officers of building department for gearing up the pace of work and to complete the projects within stipulated period.

DC has also directed the Medical Officer Zahoor Khan for personally monitoring the constructive and quality of work of the construction of RHC building Mosa Khel.