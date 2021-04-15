UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Directs For Timely Completion Of IT Sector Projects

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 08:06 PM

Secretary directs for timely completion of IT sector projects

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Secretary Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Thursday chaired a meeting to review progress of IT projects, being executed under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2020-21), and directed the officials concerned to ensure their timely completion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Secretary Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Thursday chaired a meeting to review progress of IT projects, being executed under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2020-21), and directed the officials concerned to ensure their timely completion.

Representatives of National Information Technology board (NITB), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Special Communications Organization (SCO) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) briefed the secretary about the pace of work on the projects and funds' utilization plan, a news release said.

Addressing the meeting, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui directed for accelerating the pace of work on all the projects. "The work on all the projects should be completed timely in a transparent manner."He lauded the IT ministry's attached departments for maintaining a good pace of work at their respective projects, and asked them to immediately point out, if they faced any hurdle in smooth execution of the projects. "All hurdles will be removed quickly."Among others, the meeting was attended by senior officers of Ministry of IT & Telecom and representatives from the attached departments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Punjab Progress Shanghai Cooperation Organization All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Emirates commences IATA Travel Pass trials simplif ..

23 minutes ago

Football concussion sub trials 'fall short' of pro ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 3rd wave more deadly, follow SOPs: Commis ..

2 minutes ago

Vini Zabu team pulls out of Giro d'Italia after do ..

7 minutes ago

US Says Reserves Right to Take Further Action On R ..

7 minutes ago

Diaz wins stage five to lead the Tour of Turkey

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.