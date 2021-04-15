Secretary directs for timely completion of IT sector projects

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Secretary Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Thursday chaired a meeting to review progress of IT projects, being executed under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2020-21), and directed the officials concerned to ensure their timely completion

ISLAMABAD

Representatives of National Information Technology board (NITB), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Special Communications Organization (SCO) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) briefed the secretary about the pace of work on the projects and funds' utilization plan, a news release said.

Addressing the meeting, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui directed for accelerating the pace of work on all the projects. "The work on all the projects should be completed timely in a transparent manner."He lauded the IT ministry's attached departments for maintaining a good pace of work at their respective projects, and asked them to immediately point out, if they faced any hurdle in smooth execution of the projects. "All hurdles will be removed quickly."Among others, the meeting was attended by senior officers of Ministry of IT & Telecom and representatives from the attached departments.