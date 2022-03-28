UrduPoint.com

Secretary Directs Health Chiefs To Initiate Practical Steps For Settling Mother, Child Healthcare Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2022 | 06:48 PM

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SHC) South Punjab, Tanvir Iqbal Tabassum directed CEOs of District Health Authorities (DHAs) to initiate practical steps for resolving Mother and Child healthcare issues

He said that problems related to nutrition should also be settled including shortage of health nutrition staff in all the districts.

He stated that after resolution of the issues, the impacts of the programme will reach the grassroots level, said a statement issued here on Monday.

