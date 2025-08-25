Secretary directs immediate action against unauthorized development in a private housing scheme

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 10:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) On the directives of the Secretary Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department (HUD&PHE), Capt (Retd) Noorul Ameen Mengal, Deputy Secretary Housing Azeem Awan, visited the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to review concerns regarding incomplete and unauthorized development in the University Town Housing Scheme.
A special review meeting was held at the RDA Conference Room, where RDA officers presented a comprehensive briefing on the Town’s approval history and legal actions taken against various violations.
The meeting uncovered multiple breaches of approved development plans in Blocks A, B, C, E, and F, including ongoing illegal development and the misleading sale of plots without due approvals.
The Deputy Secretary directed the formation of a Working Group comprising sponsors of University Town, representatives of affected allottees, and concerned officers from the Engineering and Land Directorates of RDA. This Working Group will maintain a joint account to ensure financial transparency and enforce strict development timelines. Additionally, the infrastructure design vetting must be completed in accordance with RDA regulations, and all mortgage deed discrepancies are to be resolved without delay.
The Deputy Secretary emphasised that penalties will be imposed for non-compliance, as per relevant rules.
He directed that Mosques in Blocks A, B, and C must be completed at the sponsors’ expense, the boundary wall of the scheme must be finalised promptly, a maintenance policy for mosques should be prepared by the sponsors, a comprehensive development execution plan must be submitted, with all development works to be completed within four months.
He said the release of mortgage plots will remain conditional on satisfactory development progress.
Further discussions addressed issues related to allotments, possession, and charges. It was decided that all adjustments must strictly comply with RDA regulations; no allotment cancellations will be allowed without RDA’s approval, and violations will attract strict legal action, including potential First Information Reports (FIRs) for violation.
At the end, the Deputy Secretary of Housing, Azeem Awan, along with RDA officers, conducted a field inspection of University Town.
He reiterated the urgency of accelerating development work in the interest of protecting the public and restoring regulatory compliance.
