Secretary Directs Officers To Ensure 100 % Tax Recovery
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 10:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Muhammad Saleem Rajput, has directed the department's subordinate officers in Hydearbad to ensure 100 percent recovery of the professional tax, entertainment tax and motor vehicle taxes.
According to the minutes of a meeting which was held under his chair on October 9, the Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) of Professional Tax collected only 23 percent of Rs 38 million quarterly tax target reflecting a poor performance.
The Secretary told the meeting that a displeasure letter was being issued to the concerned ETO.
Rajput warned the ETO Cotton Fee to improve performance and to meet the given target by the end of December, 2024.
He was also directed to obtain the cotton generation report from the Sindh Agriculture Department and to collect the tax accordingly.
Meanwhile, Deputy Director Excise-III was appreciated for collecting Rs 286.63 million tax against the quarterly target of Rs 265 million, which equalled to 108 percent.
He was, however, asked to conduct the road checking on a regular basis in order to collect the Motor Vehicle (MV) tax from the defaulters.
