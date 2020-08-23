UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Directs Optimum Facilities To Sikh Yatrees In Kartarpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 02:20 PM

Secretary directs optimum facilities to Sikh Yatrees in Kartarpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Ajaz Khan Jaffar on Sunday directed providing optimum facilities to Sikh Yatrees in Kartarpur complex desiring to visit the sacred Sikh religious place.

Speaking during the visit of Kartarpur complex in Narowal, he said connecting roads leading to Kartarpur Gurdwara were being further improved for smooth travel of tourists.

All efforts should be made to facilitate the Kartarpur visit for both domestic and international pilgrims.

Kartarpur was the best example of harmony among different religions, he said adding that the increase in religious tourism would help in creating more job opportunities for local youth.

Secretary Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Tariq Wazir, representatives of Rangers, Global Nobel, Immigration and District Administration Narowal briefed the secretary about the Kartarpur project.

Jaffar also met with Granthi sahib of Kartarpur Gurdwara, Member Punjab Assembly Ramesh Singh Arora and other members of Sikh community.

Related Topics

Rangers Visit Job Narowal Sunday Best Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Arab coalition intercept Saudi-bound Houthi drones ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Preventing the spread of coronavirus is ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 23, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

&#039;UAE endeavouring for peace and love to preva ..

14 hours ago

FO rejects media reports over SROs regarding sanc ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.