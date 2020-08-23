Secretary directs optimum facilities to Sikh Yatrees in Kartarpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Ajaz Khan Jaffar on Sunday directed providing optimum facilities to Sikh Yatrees in Kartarpur complex desiring to visit the sacred Sikh religious place.

Speaking during the visit of Kartarpur complex in Narowal, he said connecting roads leading to Kartarpur Gurdwara were being further improved for smooth travel of tourists.

All efforts should be made to facilitate the Kartarpur visit for both domestic and international pilgrims.

Kartarpur was the best example of harmony among different religions, he said adding that the increase in religious tourism would help in creating more job opportunities for local youth.

Secretary Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Tariq Wazir, representatives of Rangers, Global Nobel, Immigration and District Administration Narowal briefed the secretary about the Kartarpur project.

Jaffar also met with Granthi sahib of Kartarpur Gurdwara, Member Punjab Assembly Ramesh Singh Arora and other members of Sikh community.