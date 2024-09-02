Secretary Directs Staff Of Human Settlement Authority To Ensure Regular Attendance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2024 | 10:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Sindh Secretary Human Settlements Authority (HSA), formerly known as Sindh Katchi Abadis Authority (SKAA), Sharik Ahmed visited the authority's Hyderabad region office on Monday.
During his visit the Secretary directed his subordinate officers to ensure regular attendance of the staff.
Ahmed asked the officials to facilitate the people who were regularizing their unplanned settlements through the authority.
He said the problems of the unplanned settlements should be addressed without delay.
Muhammad Javed Shaikh, Director Hyderabad HSA, briefed the secretary about the performance of Hyderabad office and staff.
APP/zmb
