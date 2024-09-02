Open Menu

Secretary Directs Staff Of Human Settlement Authority To Ensure Regular Attendance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Secretary directs staff of Human Settlement Authority to ensure regular attendance

The Sindh Secretary Human Settlements Authority (HSA), formerly known as Sindh Katchi Abadis Authority (SKAA), Sharik Ahmed visited the authority's Hyderabad region office on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Sindh Secretary Human Settlements Authority (HSA), formerly known as Sindh Katchi Abadis Authority (SKAA), Sharik Ahmed visited the authority's Hyderabad region office on Monday.

During his visit the Secretary directed his subordinate officers to ensure regular attendance of the staff.

Ahmed asked the officials to facilitate the people who were regularizing their unplanned settlements through the authority.

He said the problems of the unplanned settlements should be addressed without delay.

Muhammad Javed Shaikh, Director Hyderabad HSA, briefed the secretary about the performance of Hyderabad office and staff.

APP/zmb

Related Topics

Sindh Visit Hyderabad

Recent Stories

Minister for Industries rejects plans to shut down ..

Minister for Industries rejects plans to shut down Utility Stores Corporation

5 minutes ago
 Govt working on reforms & restructuring of institu ..

Govt working on reforms & restructuring of institutions to achieve speedy progre ..

3 minutes ago
 Thousands more children inoculated on day 2 of pol ..

Thousands more children inoculated on day 2 of polio campaign in war-hit Gaza

3 minutes ago
 Zille Shah murder: ATC remands Imtiaz Sheikh in po ..

Zille Shah murder: ATC remands Imtiaz Sheikh in police custody

1 hour ago
 LESCO carries out significant operation against el ..

LESCO carries out significant operation against electricity thieves

2 hours ago
 Finland's Lapland sees warmest summer on record

Finland's Lapland sees warmest summer on record

2 hours ago
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews green transport system project

2 hours ago
 Crop Reporting Service issues cotton production st ..

Crop Reporting Service issues cotton production statistics

2 hours ago
 PPMC reviews LESCO performance

PPMC reviews LESCO performance

2 hours ago
 Ameer Balaj Tipu case: Tiffi Butt’s brother-in-l ..

Ameer Balaj Tipu case: Tiffi Butt’s brother-in-law shot dead

2 hours ago
 Inflation comes down, stands at 9.6 %, lowest in l ..

Inflation comes down, stands at 9.6 %, lowest in last three years: Minister for ..

2 hours ago
 LESCO detects 526 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 526 power pilferers in 24 hours

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan