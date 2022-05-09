UrduPoint.com

Secretary Directs Strict Action Against Those Selling Chicken Meat At Higher Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Secretary directs strict action against those selling chicken meat at higher rates

Punjab Livestock Secretary Naveed Haider Shirazi directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against those selling chicken meat at high price

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Livestock Secretary Naveed Haider Shirazi directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against those selling chicken meat at high price.

He directed this while presiding over a consultative meeting held with regard to poultry industry and selling of chicken meat at Punjab Livestock department here on Monday.

A review meeting should be held on monthly basis for the betterment of poultry industry, he added.

The Secretary said that during next meeting an effective strategy should be made for the solution of problems related to the industry.

He said that Livestock department should provide support to private sector on mattersrelated to research, creating awareness and disease management.

Pakistan Poultry Association representatives also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Punjab Price Industry

Recent Stories

Biden Admin. Partners With Internet Providers to S ..

Biden Admin. Partners With Internet Providers to Serve Low-Income Households - W ..

30 seconds ago
 JKLF condemns Indian State terrorism in IIOJK

JKLF condemns Indian State terrorism in IIOJK

6 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka PM quits as violence kills 3, injures 15 ..

Sri Lanka PM quits as violence kills 3, injures 150

6 minutes ago
 Moscow Expects Continuity in Relations With South ..

Moscow Expects Continuity in Relations With South Ossetia After Opposition's Win

18 minutes ago
 US Court Sets Trial Date for Russian National Klyu ..

US Court Sets Trial Date for Russian National Klyushin's Case on October 11 - Ju ..

18 minutes ago
 European Commission President to Meet With Hungari ..

European Commission President to Meet With Hungarian Prime Minister on Monday - ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.