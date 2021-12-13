UrduPoint.com

Secretary Directs To Achieve 100 Percent Target Of 2nd RED Coronavirus Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 07:28 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Secretary Livestock, Punjab Naveed Haider Sherazi has directed Rawalpindi" s district administration officers to achieve a 100 per cent target of the ongoing 2nd phase of the 'Red' (Reach Every Door)Corona Vaccination Campaign.

According to a handout issued here Monday, the secretary, while presiding over a meeting to review the performance of the RED drive, said the government was striving hard to ensure vaccination of maximum citizens to prevent coronavirus spread. Sherazi said that the govt had devised a comprehensive plan to achieve the goals of the 2nd phase of the 'Red' Campaign started from December 1, adding the vaccine was mandatory for those above 12 years of age and safe for pregnant and other diseases affecting people. He said that during the 1st drive, which continued from October 25 to November 12, around 13 million had been vaccinated across the province.

Secretary noted that vaccination centres had been set across the province at the Union Council level and appealed to masses to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest to protect themselves and their family members from the virus.

Meanwhile, on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner briefed the secretary that over 1.1 million people had been inoculated against the lethal virus during the first campaign in the Rawalpindi district. He informed that 408 teams were visiting door to door to persuade the citizens of corona vaccination while announcements were also being made from mosques informing the citizens about corona vaccination. He urged the residents to come forward and vaccinate themselves at the earliest as the vaccination was the only way to prevent the fatal disease. The drive will continue till December 31.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal, Health Officer Dr Ehsan Ghanni and district administration officials were also present on the occasion./778

