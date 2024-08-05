Secretary Directs To Complete Development Projects In Stipulated Time
Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2024 | 05:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Balochistan Secretary Communication and Works (C&W) on Monday has directed the authorities concerns to complete the development projects as per the approved timeline and also gave instructions for preparation of Phase II of the Balochistan Socio-Economic Development Projects.
The Secretary Communications and Works Lal Jan Jaffar presided over the first review meeting regarding the road sector projects included in the Balochistan Socio-Economic Development Projects.
In the meeting, Project Coordinator Balochistan Socio-Economic Development Projects Shahzad Hasan Jaffar, Additional Secretary Finance Qasim Kakar, Chief Engineer Roads Khuzdar Zone Iqbal Kasi, Technical Advisor Mukhtiar Ahmad Kakar and Deputy Secretary Technical Waja Nimat along with District Engineer Officers and other officials of the department were participated.
In the meeting, the progress on all the road sector projects was discussed in detail.
The meeting was given a full briefing regarding the progress of the ongoing development projects of the road sector in the province.
On the occasion, the Secretary Communications said that the completion of the ongoing development projects within the allocated time frame or even earlier is the priority of the department.
He said that priority should be given to execute the development projects and construction of raids in remote and far-flung areas of the province.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minor student shot, injured in front of school3 minutes ago
-
DC appoints vaccination teams to vaccinate cattle13 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to Digital Pakistan Vision: Shaza Fatima23 minutes ago
-
12 more meter disconnection over violation23 minutes ago
-
Powerful blast reported near police vehicle at Warsak Road23 minutes ago
-
Alhamra achieves milestone with international exhibition in Qatar33 minutes ago
-
PM kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive43 minutes ago
-
Two children drown in rain drains1 hour ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park project in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
Woman electrocuted2 hours ago
-
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC2 hours ago
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases2 hours ago