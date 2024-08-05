Secretary directs to complete development projects in stipulated time

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Balochistan Secretary Communication and Works (C&W) on Monday has directed the authorities concerns to complete the development projects as per the approved timeline and also gave instructions for preparation of Phase II of the Balochistan Socio-Economic Development Projects.

The Secretary Communications and Works Lal Jan Jaffar presided over the first review meeting regarding the road sector projects included in the Balochistan Socio-Economic Development Projects.

In the meeting, Project Coordinator Balochistan Socio-Economic Development Projects Shahzad Hasan Jaffar, Additional Secretary Finance Qasim Kakar, Chief Engineer Roads Khuzdar Zone Iqbal Kasi, Technical Advisor Mukhtiar Ahmad Kakar and Deputy Secretary Technical Waja Nimat along with District Engineer Officers and other officials of the department were participated.

In the meeting, the progress on all the road sector projects was discussed in detail.

The meeting was given a full briefing regarding the progress of the ongoing development projects of the road sector in the province.

On the occasion, the Secretary Communications said that the completion of the ongoing development projects within the allocated time frame or even earlier is the priority of the department.

He said that priority should be given to execute the development projects and construction of raids in remote and far-flung areas of the province.