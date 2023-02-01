Secretary directs to ensure development schemes completion in time

Sindh Secretary for Works and Services Muhammad Shariq Khan Tuesday directed officers to ensure quality work with transparent utilization of funds in all ongoing development schemes and their completion in time

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Secretary for Works and Services Muhammad Shariq Khan Tuesday directed officers to ensure quality work with transparent utilization of funds in all ongoing development schemes and their completion in time.

Presiding over a meeting here at the office of the Chief Engineer Buildings, the secretary also asked them to visit the sites of schemes and personally monitor the work.

The contractors who involved in using substandard material and failed to complete the projects in time should be black listed with stoppage of payments, he maintained adding that performance reports with photographs and details of utilized amount should also be sent to his office on daily basis.

Chief Engineer Buildings Shafiq ur Rehman Memon while briefing the secretary informed that 125 development schemes of 23 government departments were under completion with an amount of Rs 37119.4014 million which included six schemes of agriculture departments at a cost of Rs 1300.5533 million, two schemes of auqaf departments with Rs 152.963 million, one scheme of board of revenue with Rs 134.553 million, one scheme of cooperative department with Rs. 107.693 million, one scheme of education department with Rs. 130.994 million, one scheme of environment protection agency with Rs.

44.914 million, five schemes of irrigation department with Rs. 172.058 million, one scheme of finance with Rs. 79.7530 million, two scheme of food departments with Rs. 1052.6510 million 54 schemes of health department with Rs. 23724.7200 million, one scheme of information department with Rs. 12.1960 million, 18 schemes of law department with Rs. 2155.8160 million, nine schemes of livestock and fisheries with Rs. 2882.8473 million, two schemes of planning and development with Rs. 320.7720 million, one scheme of population welfare with Rs. 43.1760 million, two schemes of provincial ombudsman with Rs. 103.6890 million, two schemes of services, general administration and coordination with Rs. 924.4780 million, six schemes of social welfare with Rs. 355.2590 million, two schemes of sports department with Rs. 957.5040 million, three schemes of transport department with Rs. 338.9570 million, two schemes of women development department with Rs 175.8950 million and three schemes of works and services department with Rs. 1947.9600 million. The work on all schemes was being carried out with rapid pace and these projects would be completed by June 2023, he assured.

The secretary expressed satisfaction over the performance of the officers and also visited the sites of different development schemes.