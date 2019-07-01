UrduPoint.com
Secretary Directs Transporters For 50% Discount In Fares To Students

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 29 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:08 PM

Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Sukkur, Fayaz Mangi has directed to local Transporters to ensure 50 per cent discount in fares for students during their traveling in public and private transport, said a press release here on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Sukkur, Fayaz Mangi has directed to local Transporters to ensure 50 per cent discount in fares for students during their traveling in public and private transport, said a press release here on Monday.

The transporters who defy the set rules would face action if any complaint with evidence is received, he added.

In case of violation of government orders, the students have been advised to register their complaints with the local transport department in their respective district of the Sukkur division, which would takeaction against the respective transporters.

