Secretary Discusses Optic Fibre Cable Installation Along Railway Track

Pakistan Railways (PR) Secretary/ Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani Friday held consultations with all stakeholders for installation of optic fibre cable along the railway track

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) Secretary/ Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani Friday held consultations with all stakeholders for installation of optic fibre cable along the railway track.

He presided over a meeting and said the initiative would help increase department's revenue.

The meeting also discussed matters related to policy for selling railway scrap.

Earlier, the secretary visited the PR headquarters and said that the e-filing system would help improve the office working in the department. He said e-filing and computerized system would help maintain record in a better way.

The secretary visited the general branch, central control office, store purchase, directorate of IT, new offices for PR FTC, admin electrical and other branches.

