Secretary discusses tourism promotion with SACM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Tourism Secretary Asadullah Faiz called on Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab for Information, Parks & Horticulture Authorities and Tourism Hasaan Khawar at his office, here on Tuesday.

Issues of departmental performance and promotion of tourism in Punjab were discussed during the meeting.

The Tourism secretary briefed Hasaan Khawar about the ongoing projects and working of tourism department. Hasaan said that Tourist Information Centers across Punjab would be made more efficient and the government was making all-out efforts to promote tourism.

In this regard, Kotli Satiyan was being declared a new tourist spot, while Kahuta and Murree Road would be declared as Tourist Road. This road would facilitate travel for millions of tourists and local commuters on daily basis.