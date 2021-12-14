UrduPoint.com

Secretary Discusses Tourism Promotion With SACM

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 06:46 PM

Secretary discusses tourism promotion with SACM

Punjab Tourism Secretary Asadullah Faiz called on Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab for Information, Parks & Horticulture Authorities and Tourism Hasaan Khawar at his office, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Tourism Secretary Asadullah Faiz called on Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab for Information, Parks & Horticulture Authorities and Tourism Hasaan Khawar at his office, here on Tuesday.

Issues of departmental performance and promotion of tourism in Punjab were discussed during the meeting.

The Tourism secretary briefed Hasaan Khawar about the ongoing projects and working of tourism department. Hasaan said that Tourist Information Centers across Punjab would be made more efficient and the government was making all-out efforts to promote tourism.

In this regard, Kotli Satiyan was being declared a new tourist spot, while Kahuta and Murree Road would be declared as Tourist Road. This road would facilitate travel for millions of tourists and local commuters on daily basis.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Murree Road Kotli Kahuta Government Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy, Harvard University partner to ..

Ministry of Economy, Harvard University partner to support UAE&#039;s economic p ..

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

4 minutes ago
 Etihad Arena showcases preparations for Fina World ..

Etihad Arena showcases preparations for Fina World Swimming Championships

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to eradicate terrorism: Farrukh ..

Pakistan committed to eradicate terrorism: Farrukh Habib

21 minutes ago
 Pak Vs WI: Pakistan won the toss, opt to bat first ..

Pak Vs WI: Pakistan won the toss, opt to bat first in the 2nd T20I

28 minutes ago
 National Security Advisor of Bahrain receives UAE ..

National Security Advisor of Bahrain receives UAE Presidential Guard delegation

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.