Secretary distributes Benazir Assistance Cards

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Provincial Secretary for Zakat, Usher and Religious Affairs, Altaf Bijarani, Thursday, distributed Benazir Assistance Cards among 102 deserving and needy persons at Town Committee Mithyani

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Provincial Secretary for Zakat, Usher and Religious Affairs, Altaf Bijarani, Thursday, distributed Benazir Assistance Cards among 102 deserving and needy persons at Town Committee Mithyani.

Each beneficiary of the scheme would get financial support of Rs 6000 as Guzara Allowance,according to a handout issue by the district information office.

While addressing the ceremony, provincial secretary said that to ensure transparency in disbursement of amount of Benazir Assistance Card to the deserving people mode of transaction was made through ATM.

He said widows and disabled persons were given preferences in distribution of Zakat.

On the occasion, Chairman District Zakwat Committee, Shakeel Ahmed Khalifa informed that so far 800 ATM cards had been distributed among the deserving people across the district. He further said that around 700 Names had been registered in the list of deserving and disabled persons.