UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Distributes Benazir Assistance Cards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 08:27 PM

Secretary distributes Benazir Assistance Cards

The Provincial Secretary for Zakat, Usher and Religious Affairs, Altaf Bijarani, Thursday, distributed Benazir Assistance Cards among 102 deserving and needy persons at Town Committee Mithyani

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Provincial Secretary for Zakat, Usher and Religious Affairs, Altaf Bijarani, Thursday, distributed Benazir Assistance Cards among 102 deserving and needy persons at Town Committee Mithyani.

Each beneficiary of the scheme would get financial support of Rs 6000 as Guzara Allowance,according to a handout issue by the district information office.

While addressing the ceremony, provincial secretary said that to ensure transparency in disbursement of amount of Benazir Assistance Card to the deserving people mode of transaction was made through ATM.

He said widows and disabled persons were given preferences in distribution of Zakat.

On the occasion, Chairman District Zakwat Committee, Shakeel Ahmed Khalifa informed that so far 800 ATM cards had been distributed among the deserving people across the district. He further said that around 700 Names had been registered in the list of deserving and disabled persons.

Related Topics

Shakeel

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal discuss bi ..

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves &#039;Code of Conduct ..

31 minutes ago

PHP to adopt Motorway police challan system

4 minutes ago

Indian attempt to change status of Held Kashmir a ..

4 minutes ago

Textile associations call for revision of utility ..

4 minutes ago

Polio drive to start from 17th in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.