Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Sargodha Challans 19 vehicles, imposes fines

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challaned 19 vehicles and imposed fines over violation of traffic rules

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challaned 19 vehicles and imposed fines over violation of traffic rules.

Authorities said Tuesday that Secretary (DRTA) Farooq Aziz along with traffic police conducted raids at Sargodha-Takhat Hazara road and checked fitness certificates and other documents.

Secretary DRTA has impounded four vehicles over incomplete documents and imposed fines Rs 12,500 to other 19 vehicles on the spot over violating traffic rules.