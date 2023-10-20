Open Menu

Secretary Economic Affairs Division Calls On Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Secretary Economic Affairs Division calls on Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan was called on by Federal Secretary for Economic Affairs Division Dr Kazim Niaz and a representative of the Asian Development Bank for Pakistan here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan was called on by Federal Secretary for Economic Affairs Division Dr Kazim Niaz and a representative of the Asian Development Bank for Pakistan here on Friday. 

Various matters related to foreign-funded projects being executed in the province especially in the Newly Merged Districts came under discussion. 

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Additional Chief Secretary Imtiaz Hussain Shah were also present on the occasion. 

It was agreed that special steps would be taken to accelerate the pace of work on the ongoing foreign-funded projects in the province to ensure their completion in the stipulated time frame. 

It was decided that the caretaker Chief Minister will hold monthly progress review meetings in order to speed up work on these projects. The Chief Secretary will make arrangements for the funding gap of these projects so that these projects are executed without any interruption.

 

Similarly, the Additional Chief Secretary was directed to take necessary steps to remove the buttons hindering the smooth execution of the projects. However, issues that could not be resolved at the level of additional chief secretary, will be taken up at a higher level. 

It was also agreed to identify new development projects to be executed under foreign funding in the newly merged tribal districts.  The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to identify such development projects that could benefit the maximum population. 

He termed the foreign-funded projects as of public importance and said that the benefits of these projects should reach the target population without any delay.  He directed them to take all necessary steps in order to ensure completion of the projects within the stipulated timelines.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress Asian Development Bank All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Stocks retreat, oil prices rise on Middle East fea ..

Stocks retreat, oil prices rise on Middle East fears

5 minutes ago
 IGP inaugurates CCTV Command, Control Room at Lowe ..

IGP inaugurates CCTV Command, Control Room at Lower Dir

6 minutes ago
 Christiane Benner, first woman to lead Germany's b ..

Christiane Benner, first woman to lead Germany's biggest union

6 minutes ago
 Aid 'a lifeline' for war-torn Gaza, UN chief says ..

Aid 'a lifeline' for war-torn Gaza, UN chief says at Rafah border

6 minutes ago
 3000 liters of fake engine oil recovered, six pers ..

3000 liters of fake engine oil recovered, six persons arrested

6 minutes ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council, PureHealth forge strat ..

UAE Cyber Security Council, PureHealth forge strategic partnership to enhance cy ..

15 minutes ago
Nawaz’s return will create hope for improvements ..

Nawaz’s return will create hope for improvements: Shah

8 minutes ago
 ECP's service desks to remain open on holidays

ECP's service desks to remain open on holidays

8 minutes ago
 Two involved in 500 street crimes arrested

Two involved in 500 street crimes arrested

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner assures resolving business community ..

Commissioner assures resolving business community genuine issues

8 minutes ago
 Former minister of PTI arrested for rioting on May ..

Former minister of PTI arrested for rioting on May 9

20 minutes ago
 UoK job fair to offer exciting career opportunitie ..

UoK job fair to offer exciting career opportunities on Oct 26

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan