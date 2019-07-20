Secretary ECP calls DRO Kurram Distrct

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Babar Yaqoob on Saturday called District Returning Officer District Kurram and discussed ongoing polling process.

According to Spokesman ECP, some 11 female voters have expressed reservations over the installation of CCTV Cameras in Polling Station.

Later, DRO Kurram assured women that CCTV cameras were installed only for security purpose. After that female voters cast their votes.