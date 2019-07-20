UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary ECP Calls DRO Kurram Distrct

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 02:24 PM

Secretary ECP calls DRO Kurram Distrct

Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Babar Yaqoob on Saturday called District Returning Officer District Kurram and discussed ongoing polling process.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Babar Yaqoob on Saturday called District Returning Officer District Kurram and discussed ongoing polling process.

According to Spokesman ECP, some 11 female voters have expressed reservations over the installation of CCTV Cameras in Polling Station.

Later, DRO Kurram assured women that CCTV cameras were installed only for security purpose. After that female voters cast their votes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Women

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 5 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

39 seconds ago

Biggest Pakistani gathering awaits PM Imran's addr ..

42 seconds ago

Etihad Airways flies 5 million passengers to and f ..

10 minutes ago

French Police Detain 198 People Amid Celebrations ..

17 minutes ago

US bracing for extreme heat as weekend temperature ..

17 minutes ago

Two killed, one injured in separate road accidents ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.