Secretary ECP chairs meeting to review arrangements for bye-election in NA-75 Daska

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :On the directions of Chief Election Commissioner, Secretary Election Commission Akhtar Nazir on Saturday presided over an important meeting on arrangements for bye-election in NA-75 Daska district Sialkot.

The meeting was briefed about the steps taken to ensure implementation of transportation plan for election, electoral code of conduct and security measures.

Expressing his satisfaction over the arrangements, the Secretary ECP directed for coordination among ECP, District Administration and law enforcing agencies to ensure conduct of election in transparent way.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Gujranwala division, Regional Police Officer Gujranwala, Wing Commander Rangers, representative of Pak Army, DPO Sialkot, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot and other officials.

Earlier, an important meeting was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja at the office of provincial Election Commission Punjab in Lahore to review the preparations for the conduct of bye-election in NA-75 Sialkot.

During the meeting, the CEC directed the concerned officials to take all out measures including security arrangements and supervision of the electoral process by the provincial Election Commission to ensure impartial and transparent election in the constituency. He said that the capacity of monitoring teams would be enhanced besides utilization of all possible resources in exercising the administrative and security powers by the Returning Officer.

He particularly stressed on the preparation and signing of Form-45 by each Presiding Officer inside the polling station on closing of polling process. Similarly, he also directed for the candidates for proper training of their polling agents about getting of Form-45 duly signed by the Presiding Officer before leaving the polling station. He strictly directed that no political personality would be allowed to meet with Returning Officer in his office for collection of election results, except the concerned candidate or his polling agent. Security agencies were also issued directions to take special measures in this regard.

The CEC also directed to establish a well equipped control room at provincial Election Commissioner office to monitor the bye-election round the clock.

The public was advised to register their complaints or give their suggestions on the following telephone numbers for instant action by the Commission.

