UrduPoint.com

Secretary ECP Expresses Satisfaction On Polling Arrangements In Swabi

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 01:40 PM

Secretary ECP expresses satisfaction on polling arrangements in Swabi

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan, Omer Hameed Khan Sunday expressed satisfaction on the security and votes polling arrangements in Ambar polling stations.

He visited two polling stations at Ambar in Swabi and examined different arrangements made for smooth holding of the election.

He was accompanied by District Returning Officer, Rahamzada and others seniors officers of ECP.

The Secretary ECP also inquired from polling agents about various arrangements made for the polling. The polling agents highly appreciated ECP arrangements for free, fair and transparent election on this occasion.

Later, the Secretary ECP left for Mardan district to inspect polling process.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Mardan Swabi Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

1 hour ago
 GCC Secretary-General, Pakistani Foreign Minister ..

GCC Secretary-General, Pakistani Foreign Minister discuss humanitarian situation ..

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 273.04 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 273.04 million

3 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Khartoum organises training course ..

UAE Embassy in Khartoum organises training course for women in tourism and hospi ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2021

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th December 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.