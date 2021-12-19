Secretary ECP expresses satisfaction on polling arrangements in Swabi

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan, Omer Hameed Khan Sunday expressed satisfaction on the security and votes polling arrangements in Ambar polling stations.

He visited two polling stations at Ambar in Swabi and examined different arrangements made for smooth holding of the election.

He was accompanied by District Returning Officer, Rahamzada and others seniors officers of ECP.

The Secretary ECP also inquired from polling agents about various arrangements made for the polling. The polling agents highly appreciated ECP arrangements for free, fair and transparent election on this occasion.

Later, the Secretary ECP left for Mardan district to inspect polling process.