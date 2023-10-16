Secretary education announces bonus for teachers and head-teachers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Secretary of the Ministry of Federal education & Professional Training on Monday hosted head teachers and teachers from seven schools working under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) here on Monday.

On the occasion, the Secretary also announced a one-month bonus salary for the teachers and head-teachers present, as well as a one-time grant of Rs 100,000 for each of the seven schools to be used at the discretion of the head-teacher.

As part of the Ministry’s STEAM Pakistan program, the head teachers and the program’s focal persons were invited to tea to celebrate these schools’ commitment to improving the learning experience of their students.

“From the establishment of STEAM Clubs, organising Safeer sessions, encouraging students to conduct STEAM demonstrations, these schools have shown how we can transform schools just through committed teachers and head teachers.”