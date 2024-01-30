Secretary Education directs concerned officers to ensure basic facilities at polling stations before elections

Secretary Education Sindh Shireen Narejo has directed all concerned officers to ensure early availability of all basic facilities at the polling stations before the forthcoming general elections 2024

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Secretary education Sindh Shireen Narejo has directed all concerned officers to ensure early availability of all basic facilities at the polling stations before the forthcoming general elections 2024. She said that due to flood and rains in 2022, almost all schools were ruined and no negligence should be made in early repairing of the school buildings so that the election process could be carried out in a better way.

In a video link meeting with the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts of the division and the officials of the Works and Service Department here Tuesday, the Secretary Education further said that the districts which were suffering from slow behavior should complete the work in the next 48 hours and submit the report otherwise strict action would be taken against them. Furniture has been provided which will be delivered to the schools soon, he said and added that the election was very close and the Deputy Commissioners should prepare a contingency plan for providing facilities to the voters.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners to complete the works at most sensitive polling stations on boundary areas on priority basis so that the law and order situation can be maintained.

In this regard, the DCs formed teams to monitor the entire process, he said.

The Divisional Commissioner instructed the concerned scholars to install solar panels at the polling stations where there is a problem of electricity so that the election process can be conducted in a better way.

In the meeting, DC Matari Lal Dino Mangi briefed that the total number of polling stations in Matari district for the upcoming elections was 378, most of which were facing lack of facilities such as washrooms, electricity and boundary walls, for which time was spent. The work has been started by releasing of funds is in the final stages, he told

DC Dadu Fayaz Rahoju told that work had been completed on 95 polling stations while no work had been done on 517 polling stations as the speed of work was very slow.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts gave detailed briefing about the repairing work of the polling stations in their respective districts.