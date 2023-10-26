Secretary education for providing educational support to dyslexia students

Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Waseem Ajmal on Thursday said that every child irrespective of their learning differences, shall receive the support and resources they need to succeed in their educational journey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Waseem Ajmal on Thursday said that every child irrespective of their learning differences, shall receive the support and resources they need to succeed in their educational journey.

He was speaking as Chief Guest at a launching ceremony for the Dyslexia Bill, hosted by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

Secretary of Education underscored the significance of the Dyslexia Bill, stating, "This legislation marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to inclusive education.

Dyslexia should not be a barrier to learning. With the implementation of this bill, we aim to ensure that every child, regardless of their learning differences, receives the support and resources they need to succeed in their educational journey."

Waseem Ajmal also highlighted the collaborative efforts between the government, educators, advocacy groups, and the renowned organization IDEAS. This collaborative effort resulted in a groundbreaking pilot study.

The study, conducted with precision and dedication, produced valuable insights into the unique needs of students with dyslexia.

Secretary Education was briefed on the occasion that the Education Ministry is collaborating with FPSC to adapt the assessment mechanism according to the needs of dyslexic candidates.

Similarly, FDE will also adopt a tailor-made assessment system for all of the dyslexic students in the public schools and colleges in the Federal Territory. Moreover, National Book Foundation has developed a special curriculum for dyslexic students between 1-5 grades.

Secretary of Education was told that the Education Ministry after conducting a pilot project, the ministry would enhance the scope of its support to all the dyslexic students in the capital territory.

The Dyslexia Bill 2022, which was passed in 2022, has taken a monumental step closer to realization, due to the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training's steadfast commitment.

The Ministry, in collaboration with IDEAS, has conducted an innovative pilot study whose findings have profoundly influenced the ministry's multifaceted initiatives.

The findings of this pioneering pilot study have formed the bedrock of the Ministry's comprehensive action plan.

The pilot study has unearthed specific areas where interventions are urgently needed to provide support for dyslexic students.

The Ministry is committed to implementing the pilot study's recommendations, ensuring that every child, irrespective of their learning differences, has the opportunity to thrive.

In a remarkable display of global solidarity, this event drew the participation of esteemed foreign dignitaries and leading international NGOs such as the World Bank and FCDO etc. These dignitaries and organizations have pledged their support to the cause of dyslexic students. Their involvement underscores the worldwide commitment to advancing inclusive education.

The Dyslexia Bill 2022 is designed to be a game-changer, aiming to provide the much-needed support and resources for students with dyslexia.

It represents a significant milestone in our collective journey towards inclusive and accessible education for all.

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training is proud to take the lead in implementing this transformative legislation.

The collaboration with IDEAS and the insights gained from the pilot study has set a promising course for the future, ensuring that no child is left behind in their pursuit of education.