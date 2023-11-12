Open Menu

Secretary Education KP Pays A Surprise Visit To Govt Schools In Swabi

Published November 12, 2023

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Secretary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Mohtasim Billah Shah made a surprise visit to various government schools in Swabi district and transferred 29 teachers to remove schools besides directing them to cut their one-day salaries.

During his visit, he said, he had received complaints about the teachers being ordered to close the schools prematurely besides most of the timely on leave without submitting their leave applications.

On the occasion of this visit, he also inspected the Government Shaheed Moazzam High School, Kadi, where the school was found to be closed prematurely.

During his visit to the school, he ordered for transfer of 13 teachers from Government Shaheed Moazzam High School Kadi.

He directed the district education officer Swabi to issue a notification for the transfer of all these teachers.

All the staff of Govt. Shaheed Moazzam High School, Kadi, has been replaced and cut down their one-day salaries. Secretary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohtasim Billah Shah issued instructions to the teachers of all government schools to restrict working hours.

