Secretary Education KP pays surprise visit to govt schools in Swabi

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Secretary education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Mutasim Ballah Shah made a surprise visit to various government schools in Swabi district and transferred 29 teachers to remote areas besides directing the concerned authorities to cut their one-day salaries.

During the visit, he said, he had received complaints about the teachers being ordered to close the schools prematurely besides most of the timely on leave without submitting their leave applications.

On this occasion, he also inspected the Government Shaheed Moazzam High School, Kadi, where the school was found closed prematurely.

During his visit to the School, he ordered for transferring 13 teachers from Government Shaheed Moazzam High School Kadi. He directed the District Education Officer Swabi to issue notification for the transfer of all these teachers.

All the staff of Govt. Shaheed Moazzam High School, Kadi, has been replaced and cut down their one day's salaries. Secretary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mutasim Balla issued instructions to the teachers of all government schools to follow the working hours.

