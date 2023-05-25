UrduPoint.com

Secretary Education Led School Children Rally To Pay Tribute To Shuhada

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Secretary education led school children rally to pay tribute to Shuhada

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Secretary school education department south Punjab Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan Thursday led a rally of school children in line with observance of 'Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan' to pay tribute to martyrs who sacrificed with their lives in defence of the motherland.

Scores of school children began their march from education secretariat that concluded at comprehensive boys higher secondary school.

Additional secretary Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, deopuity secretaries Khawaja Mazhar ul Haq, Muhammad Faisal Shahzad, Saifullah Khan besides officers and staff of education secretariat were part of the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Saleem Ahmad Khan said that every loyal Pakistani takes pride in honouring Shuhada and considered expression of love and respect for them as their duty.

He said that Pakistani nation would never forget sacrifices of gallant heroes adding that nations that fail to honour their heroes are forgotten.

He said that soldiers of Pakistan armed forces and law enforcement agencies sacrificed whatever they could, even with their lives, so that people of the country could live in peace. "We are indebted to our martyrs, owe them a lot and it is time we reiterate pledge to pay respect to martyrs and their families befitting their greatness."

