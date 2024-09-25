Open Menu

Secretary Education Reviews Progress Of Fazlehaq College Mardan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Secretary Education reviews progress of Fazlehaq College Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Secretary of Elementary and Secondary education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr. Masood Ahmad, visited The Fazlehaq College Mardan to inspect the ongoing developmental projects at the institution. During his visit, he also visited a book fair organized by the college.

He expressed satisfaction with the students' active participation in reading activities and praised the college for promoting intellectual growth and fostering a reading culture among students.

Professor Jehan Zeb, Principal of The Fazlehaq College, briefed Mr.

Masood Ahmad on the various developmental measures taken to uplift the standards of the institution. The briefing included key improvements in administration, security, and academic performance. Mr. Masood Ahmad appreciated the efforts of the Principal and the college administration, encouraging them to continue working collaboratively for the further advancement of the institution.

Mr. Masood Ahmad assured the college of his full support in all future endeavors and emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards in both academic and infrastructural development.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Visit Mardan Reading All

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making fig ..

Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for ..

48 minutes ago
 IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Sh ..

IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz

3 hours ago
 PM urges developed nations to assist developing co ..

PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

22 hours ago
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

23 hours ago
 Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

23 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

1 day ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

1 day ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

1 day ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan