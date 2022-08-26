UrduPoint.com

Secretary Education South Punjab Forms Committee To Investigate School Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Secretary education South Punjab forms committee to investigate school incident

MUZAFFARGURH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Taking notice of a private school roof collapse incident which resulted in injuring 14 children, Secretary education South Punjab, Ehtesham Anwar has formed a committee to investigate the matter.

DPI South Punjab Pervaiz Iqbal was tasked to look into the incident wherein 11 female and three male kids, who are nursery class students in Universal Boys High School, got injured.

After being altered, Rescue 1122 dispatched 3 ambulances and one rescue vehicle to the site. District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Dr Hussain Mian, also reached the spot and supervised the operation.

The injured kids were shifted to DHO Hospital while two minor wounded kids were sent to their homes after first aid.

DC Ali Anan Qamar along with AC, Jamil Haider Shah and a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and kept on directing rescuers and police during rescue operation.

The wounded were identified as Abdur Rehman (7), Anosha (5), Iman Fatima (6), Mobeen Shakir (5), Zehra Zafar (6), Muskan Shakir (7), Aliza Khalid (5), Marriyum Farid (6), Irum Afzal (6), Marriyum Afzal (7), Zehara Arshad (6), M.Subhan(5), Ayesha (10) and Aneeba (10).

Dr Husaain while briefing the DC said that the roof of the classroom was in shabby condition adding that owing to recent heavy rains and improper care, it caved in.

Rest of the classrooms are also in dilapidated conditions , he said and added that rain water had accumulated on roofs and these were leaking.

Anan ordered the sealing of the school immediately on DEO's report.

Related Topics

Injured Police Education Punjab Water Vehicle Male SITE Abdur Rehman Rescue 1122 Rains

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged meeting on ‘Humanitarian Assistanc ..

UVAS arranged meeting on ‘Humanitarian Assistance Campaign for Flood Affected ..

46 minutes ago
 HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Wins EISA’s Best Smartwatc ..

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Wins EISA’s Best Smartwatch Product for 2022-2023 Award

2 hours ago
 Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

9 hours ago
 Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.