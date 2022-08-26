Secretary education South Punjab forms committee to investigate school incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGURH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Taking notice of a private school roof collapse incident which resulted in injuring 14 children, Secretary education South Punjab, Ehtesham Anwar has formed a committee to investigate the matter.

DPI South Punjab Pervaiz Iqbal was tasked to look into the incident wherein 11 female and three male kids, who are nursery class students in Universal Boys High School, got injured.

After being altered, Rescue 1122 dispatched 3 ambulances and one rescue vehicle to the site. District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Dr Hussain Mian, also reached the spot and supervised the operation.

The injured kids were shifted to DHO Hospital while two minor wounded kids were sent to their homes after first aid.

DC Ali Anan Qamar along with AC, Jamil Haider Shah and a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and kept on directing rescuers and police during rescue operation.

The wounded were identified as Abdur Rehman (7), Anosha (5), Iman Fatima (6), Mobeen Shakir (5), Zehra Zafar (6), Muskan Shakir (7), Aliza Khalid (5), Marriyum Farid (6), Irum Afzal (6), Marriyum Afzal (7), Zehara Arshad (6), M.Subhan(5), Ayesha (10) and Aneeba (10).

Dr Husaain while briefing the DC said that the roof of the classroom was in shabby condition adding that owing to recent heavy rains and improper care, it caved in.

Rest of the classrooms are also in dilapidated conditions , he said and added that rain water had accumulated on roofs and these were leaking.

Anan ordered the sealing of the school immediately on DEO's report.