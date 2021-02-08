UrduPoint.com
Secretary Education South Punjab Urges Stakeholders To Contribute For SNC

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Secretary education South Punjab urges stakeholders to contribute for SNC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Secretary Education South Punjab, Dr Ehtisham Anwar Monday urged upon stakeholders to play their role in formation of Single National Curriculum(SNC) as it works as backbone for educational activities.

Addressing a workshop of education officers of South Punjab at Quaid-i-Azam academy here, he stated that suggestion and proposals for improvement in curriculum carry much importance.

He informed that education had been a key issue since creation of Pakistan adding that it was first time in history of the country that PTI govt was making SNC for all sections of the society.

The secretary noted that such steps would end discrimination in the society.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Curriculum, Rafiq Tahir said that no one could deny importance of syllabus.

The existing curriculum created social injustice and now the government was going to introduce SNC to eradicate these differences, he informed.

The curriculum will be taught in all educational institutions whether these are private or public, Mr Rafiq said one nation, one curriculum is our slogan.

Quality curriculum including text books, assignments and teachers training will be our priority, director curriculum maintained.

Report based on proposals and suggestions of educationists will be forwarded to SNC council, he concluded.

