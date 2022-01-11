Secretary Education South Punjab visits Bahauddin Zakariya University

Secretary Education South Punjab, Ehtasham Anwar, paid visit to Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) and met VC, Dr Mansoor Akbar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Secretary education South Punjab, Ehtasham Anwar, paid visit to Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) and met VC, Dr Mansoor Akbar.

He was accompanied by additional secretary admin, Ata ul Haq, deputy secretary, Aftab Hussain, DPI colleges and Dr Fareed Shareef.

He exchanged views with BZU VC on different educational matters.

Speaking on the occasion, Ehtasham Anwar, said that he would take all measures of promotion of BZU and other varsities of South Punjab.

He informed he would keep in touch with all VCs for betterment of the varsities.

The secretary also visited different departments of BZU.