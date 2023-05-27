UrduPoint.com

Secretary Education To Launch Cleanliness Drive In Schools

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Secretary education to launch cleanliness drive in schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Secretary Education Mohtasim Billah Shah, is gearing up to kick-start a drive, to improve cleanliness and promote hygiene conditions across 34,000 schools in the province.

The campaign has garnered significant support from administrative officers, hundreds of teachers, and staff members from the education department who will participate in the drive, an official statement on Saturday said.

The statement added that schools and institutions hold a prestigious status similar to our homes, demanding unwavering attention to cleanliness, tidiness, and aesthetic appeal.

Additionally, a stern warning was issued, cautioning any teaching faculty or staff member affiliated with the Department of Education against spreading false or derogatory posts on social media regarding this noble cause. Legal consequences were indicated for those found violating this directive.

Instead, all teachers and staff members were encouraged to actively support and contribute to the campaign by organizing various events and activities that promote cleanliness and hygiene.

To demonstrate their commitment to providing students with a conducive and hygienic learning environment, the Secretary of Education, along with the Special Secretary, Additional Secretaries, Deputy Secretaries, Section Officers, and other key officials from the Department of Education, will actively participate in the drive.

The statement emphasizes that this initiative not only underscores the importance of cleanliness in educational settings but also reflects the unwavering dedication of the education department to fostering an environment conducive to learning.

The upcoming cleanliness drive is expected to have a far-reaching impact, instilling a sense of responsibility and hygiene among students, teachers, and staff members alike, ultimately contributing to the overall betterment of the educational system.

Related Topics

Education Social Media All From

Recent Stories

Emirates College for Advanced Education releases t ..

Emirates College for Advanced Education releases three new books at ADIBF

43 seconds ago
 THE SPECTACULAR SOBHA REALTY IIFA ROCKS 2023 ILLUS ..

THE SPECTACULAR SOBHA REALTY IIFA ROCKS 2023 ILLUSTRATED AN EXTRAORDINARY FUSION ..

13 minutes ago
 Mediclinic Abu Dhabi Annual Cancer Conference spot ..

Mediclinic Abu Dhabi Annual Cancer Conference spotlights developments in oncolog ..

46 minutes ago
 Asfandyar Bukhari Distt Hospital, League of Human ..

Asfandyar Bukhari Distt Hospital, League of Human Welfare ink MOU for treatment ..

7 minutes ago
 Japan&#039;s net external assets hit record in 202 ..

Japan&#039;s net external assets hit record in 2022

2 hours ago
 Sharjah to host 2nd UAE China Tyre &amp; Auto Part ..

Sharjah to host 2nd UAE China Tyre &amp; Auto Parts Expo 29 May

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.