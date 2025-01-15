Open Menu

Secretary Education Unveils 'Challenge Fund' To Support Out-of-school Children

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) In a bid to boost literacy rates and enrollment, Federal Education Secretary Mohiuddin Wani on Wednesday announced the launch of a 'Challenge Fund' in collaboration with provinces, aimed at supporting out-of-school children across Pakistan.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, he said that the federal government has initiated a 'Challenge Fund' aimed at boosting literacy rates and supporting out-of-school children across Pakistan, adding, "this program is part of the government's efforts to address the country's education crisis, with over 26 million children currently out of school".

The 'Challenge Fund' initiative is expected to support innovative projects and programs that focus on improving literacy rates, increasing enrollment and promoting education among marginalized communities, he added.

The program will likely collaborate with various stakeholders, including provincial governments, NGOs, and private sector organizations, to ensure its success, he mentioned.

Responding to a query, Federal Education Secretary Mohiuddin expressed deep concern over the alarming number of out-of-school children in Pakistan, particularly girls.

According to Wani, a staggering 60% of girls and 40% of children overall are currently not enrolled in school.

He emphasized that girls are disproportionately affected, falling victim to a combination of factors including poverty, conservatism and health issues.

This stark reality highlights the urgent need for targeted initiatives to address these challenges and ensure that all children, regardless of their gender or socio-economic background, have access to quality education, he mentioned.

To another question, Wani said "the prime minister deserves appreciation for holding a successful conference on girls' education, which is a critical step towards empowering young girls and promoting education in the country".

