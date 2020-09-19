UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Education Visits Different Schools Of Tharparkar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 07:55 PM

Secretary Education visits different schools of Tharparkar

The Secretary Education Sindh, Ahmed Bux Narejo on Saturday visited different Schools of district and reviewed compliance over Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs).

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The Secretary education Sindh, Ahmed Bux Narejo on Saturday visited different Schools of district and reviewed compliance over Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs).

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar, Muhammad Nawaz Soho was also accompanied with him.

Both officials visited different schools including Boys high school Mithi, Girls high school Islamkot, High School Malanwar veena and talked to teachers.

They also visited corona test center set up for teachers and appreciated steps taken by district administration for prevention of COVID-19.

Among others District Health Officer, Dr Gordhan Daas, District Education Officer, Ghulam Nabi Sahar and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Tharparkar

Recent Stories

Opposition's meeting aims to protect corruption: C ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan will soon be come out of difficult times: ..

2 minutes ago

HESCO Chief directs SDOs to attend consumers' call ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister visits Aafi Bandh remote district o ..

7 minutes ago

Several Arrests Made at Unauthorized Women's March ..

7 minutes ago

BISE Faisalabad declares matric results

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.