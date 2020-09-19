Secretary Education visits different schools of Tharparkar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The Secretary education Sindh, Ahmed Bux Narejo on Saturday visited different Schools of district and reviewed compliance over Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs).

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar, Muhammad Nawaz Soho was also accompanied with him.

Both officials visited different schools including Boys high school Mithi, Girls high school Islamkot, High School Malanwar veena and talked to teachers.

They also visited corona test center set up for teachers and appreciated steps taken by district administration for prevention of COVID-19.

Among others District Health Officer, Dr Gordhan Daas, District Education Officer, Ghulam Nabi Sahar and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.