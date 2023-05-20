Secretary Education visits Fazlehaq College

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohtasim Billah Shah on Saturday attended the annual prize distribution ceremony at Fazlehaq Men's College Mardan.

The Secretary inspected various classes and planted a sapling to create awareness among students about clean and green environment.

During his address at the ceremony, the Education Secretary delivered an enlightening lecture on "The role of teachers in social reform and access of Pakistani students to International institutions." He emphasized that no society can progress without education.

He said we should not compete merely with the children from different districts or provinces but to compete on a global scale.

He stressed the importance of providing our children with education of international standards so that they can showcase their abilities not only within the country but also contribute to the development of the world.

On this occasion, the Secretary distributed awards and certificates of appreciation among the high-achieving students who demonstrated outstanding performance.

He also praised the principal and the entire staff of the College for their exemplary dedication and contributions to the institution.

In response, Principal Fazlehaq expressed gratitude to the Education Secretary for taking time out of his busy schedule to visit the College and boost the morale of the students.