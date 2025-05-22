Secretary Education visits Special Education Centre H/8-4

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Mr. Nadeem Mahbub, Secretary for Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training visited the National Special Education Centre & Rehabilitation Centre for Children with Developmental Disorders at H-8/4, Islamabad on Thursday.

Federal Secretary reviewed the facilities, engaged with educators, and emphasized a technical, holistic approach to empower special needs children toward self-reliance, said a press release.

During the visit, he highlighted the need for comfortable spaces for parents as well.