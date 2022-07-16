Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan meets district returning officers

Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omar Hameed Khan held a meeting about by-elections in Punjab with district returning officers at Provincial Election Commissioner Office, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omar Hameed Khan held a meeting about by-elections in Punjab with district returning officers at Provincial Election Commissioner Office, here on Saturday.

He asked about the arrangements from returning officers. He was briefed about arrangements at polling stations, attendance of polling staff and security arrangements.

He instructed the returning officers to ensure casting vote of women, elderly and special persons on priority besides taking measures to provide facilities to voters at polling stations including washroom, water, electricity and others.

Except polling staff, no one would be allowed to take mobile phones to polling stations, he warned.

The secretary ECP was told that fake news was being circulated on social media about postal ballot in PP-97 Faisalabad. Returning Officer PP-97 said that no application was received about postal ballot in the constituency and no postal ballot was issued.