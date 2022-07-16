Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan visits Civil Secretariat, Police control room to review by-elections arrangements

Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omar Hameed Khan on Saturday visited Civil Secretariat and Punjab Police control room to review the arrangements in connection with by-elections being held in the province on Sunday, July 17

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omar Hameed Khan on Saturday visited Civil Secretariat and Punjab Police control room to review the arrangements in connection with by-elections being held in the province on Sunday, July 17.

The secretary ECP held a meeting with additional Home secretary Punjab. Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Saeed Gul was also present on the occasion. The meeting was also attended by additional IG Police, CCPO Lahore and representatives from the law enforcement agencies.

Additional Home secretary briefed the meeting about the overall security situation and apprised that the Punjab police were actively prepared to control the situation at first layer whereas the Rangers and FC had been deployed at second layer and army at third layer to maintain the law and order situation during the by-elections.

Secretary ECP Omar Hameed said that maintaining the law and order was a responsibility of the administration and law enforcing agencies and it was hoped that the elections would be conducted in a peaceful manner.

He said that there should be minimum time while responding to any untoward situation as no one would be allowed to create hurdle in the election process.

The secretary ECP made it clear that indiscriminate action was being taken against those taking law into their hands. He said that every step was being taken to ensure confidence of the voters and maintaining peace.

The secretary ECP also visited control room set up at IG office to review the arrangements. Omar Hameed reviewed preparedness of the police to tackle any untoward incident and additional deployment of the force.

IG Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan briefed the secretary ECP about deployments at sensitive polling stations and mechanism of response.