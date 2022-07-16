UrduPoint.com

Secretary Election Commission Of Pakistan Visits Civil Secretariat, Police Control Room To Review By-elections Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan visits Civil Secretariat, Police control room to review by-elections arrangements

Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omar Hameed Khan on Saturday visited Civil Secretariat and Punjab Police control room to review the arrangements in connection with by-elections being held in the province on Sunday, July 17

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omar Hameed Khan on Saturday visited Civil Secretariat and Punjab Police control room to review the arrangements in connection with by-elections being held in the province on Sunday, July 17.

The secretary ECP held a meeting with additional Home secretary Punjab. Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Saeed Gul was also present on the occasion. The meeting was also attended by additional IG Police, CCPO Lahore and representatives from the law enforcement agencies.

Additional Home secretary briefed the meeting about the overall security situation and apprised that the Punjab police were actively prepared to control the situation at first layer whereas the Rangers and FC had been deployed at second layer and army at third layer to maintain the law and order situation during the by-elections.

Secretary ECP Omar Hameed said that maintaining the law and order was a responsibility of the administration and law enforcing agencies and it was hoped that the elections would be conducted in a peaceful manner.

He said that there should be minimum time while responding to any untoward situation as no one would be allowed to create hurdle in the election process.

The secretary ECP made it clear that indiscriminate action was being taken against those taking law into their hands. He said that every step was being taken to ensure confidence of the voters and maintaining peace.

The secretary ECP also visited control room set up at IG office to review the arrangements. Omar Hameed reviewed preparedness of the police to tackle any untoward incident and additional deployment of the force.

IG Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan briefed the secretary ECP about deployments at sensitive polling stations and mechanism of response.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Lahore Army Rangers Police Punjab Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan July Sunday From

Recent Stories

Tomorrow's by-election in Punjab to bury PTI narra ..

Tomorrow's by-election in Punjab to bury PTI narrative, politics: Marriyum Auran ..

2 minutes ago
 Cameron Smith defends overnight lead in British Op ..

Cameron Smith defends overnight lead in British Open third round

3 minutes ago
 Some violent elements conspiring to give ethnic co ..

Some violent elements conspiring to give ethnic colour to killing of man at rest ..

3 minutes ago
 North Macedonian Parliament Supports France's Prop ..

North Macedonian Parliament Supports France's Proposal for Agreement With Bulgar ..

23 minutes ago
 Mayors of 11 Italian Cities Urge Prime Minister Dr ..

Mayors of 11 Italian Cities Urge Prime Minister Draghi Not to Resign

23 minutes ago
 FC set up free medical camp to prevent recent chol ..

FC set up free medical camp to prevent recent cholera outbreak in Zhob

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.