Secretary Emergency Services pays tributes to martyrs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Secretary Emergency Services, Founding Director General (DG) Rescue-1122, Dr. Rizwan Naseer here on Thursday visited Central Rescue Station on Pakistan Martyrs' Reverence Day (Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan) and paid tributes to the martyrs.

Regional, Emergency Officer Rawalpindi, Dr. Abdul Rahman, District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi and Rescue officers were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer visited the martyrs' monument and laid a floral wreath at the monument.

The participants recited Fatiha and offered special prayers for the elevation to the ranks of the martyrs.