Secretary Emergency Services Visits Flood-hit Areas In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2025 | 07:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Secretary Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer visited the flood affected areas in Sialkot.

According to Rescue spokesperson, Secretary Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed the ongoing rescue operation in Tehsil Sambrial.

Administrator/Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid and District Emergency Officer (DEO) Sialkot Engineer Naveed Iqbal and Gujrat Umar Ghuman were also present on this occasion.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Sialkot Engineer Naveed Iqbal briefed the Secretary Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer about the rescue operation.

DEO Engineer Naveed Iqbal said that so far 1,563 people have been rescued and shifted to safe places in the rescue operation.

He added that 144 rescuers along with 60 rescue scouts, 33 boats along with flood fighting equipment are participating in the rescue operation.

Secretary Emergency Services expressed satisfaction with the rescue performance and while issuing instructions said that complete relief should be provided to the flood victims.

