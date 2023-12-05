Open Menu

Secretary Emphasizes Collaborative Approach For Livestock, Fisheries Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary for Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department, Dr Mohammad Israr said that the government would take all the needed steps to promote fisheries, livestock and dairy development sector in the province

He said this during a briefing that was attended by the Director General of the Veterinary and Farms Corps, Major General Shahid Mehmood here on Tuesday.

He said this during a briefing that was attended by the Director General of the Veterinary and Farms Corps, Major General Shahid Mehmood here on Tuesday.

He also highlighted the crucial role of inter-agency cooperation in advancing the livestock development sector.

The director general praised government efforts, discussed ongoing projects and assured support for enhancing the benefits of initiatives such as the 10 and 5 milking animal projects.

Cooperation under the "Embryo Transfer Program" to improve dairy animal breeds was assured and outstanding performance in livestock dairy development, fisheries, and cooperatives was acknowledged.

Joint efforts between the provincial government and the Pakistan Army were emphasized for livestock development.

Steps to facilitate landlords and cattle owners, price controls and establishment of a regulatory body were also discussed.

The Director General of the Veterinary and Farms Corps also visited dairy farms in Charsadda and commended the department's efforts.

Director General Livestock Extension Dr. Alam Zeb Mohmand and Director General Fisheries Dr. Khusro Kaleem were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan