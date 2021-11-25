Secretary Energy, DS Health replaced

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Thursday shuffled provincial bureaucracy and transferred six officers by giving them new tasks

In three separate notifications issued by Establishment Department, Additional Secretary KP Energy and Power, Iftikhar Ahmed (BPS-19) has been transferred and posted and Director General KP Industries Department, Section Officer KP Health, Latifur Rehman transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Health by replacing Tufail Ahmed (BPS-18) who has been asked to report to parent department.

Similarly, Section Officer Revenue, Shehryar Mehmood (BPS-17) has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of KP Planning and Development Department.