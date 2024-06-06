Secretary Energy, PESCO Chief Assure To Address Load Shedding Issue In Kohat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA) Shehryar Afridi and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Daud Shah Afridi Advocate on Thursday met with Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Chief Akhtar Hamid Khan and secretary energy and power division to discuss power load shedding issues in district Kohat.
They urged the authorities to provide relief to PESCO consumers and address the issue of unscheduled load shedding in the district and its suburbs.
MNA Shehryar Afridi told the PESCO chief that there were concerns among the consumers which needed to be addressed on the priority basis, adding that all the public representatives from the district would support the people in case of any reaction against the load shedding.
On the occasion, the PESCO chief assured to provide relief to consumers on a priority basis, adding that pragmatic steps were being taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers.
Earlier the secretary energy and power division also assured the legislator to address the issue of power outages in Kohat and other areas.
Recent Stories
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries
Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Halal Food Authority conducts operation5 minutes ago
-
Shop sealed for decanting LPG illegally16 minutes ago
-
7 farmers booked16 minutes ago
-
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year16 minutes ago
-
Child beggars swarm twin cities’ before advent of eid25 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman pay rich tribute to poet Ishaq Rahi26 minutes ago
-
Senior Management Course officers visit Sialkot DC officer, get briefing26 minutes ago
-
Jimmy Engineer emphasizes projecting soft image of country through art, culture26 minutes ago
-
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement35 minutes ago
-
Wrote a new chapter of Pak-China cooperation in Shenzhen; will reciprocate model in Pakistan: Dar35 minutes ago
-
In-laws allegedly kill woman by setting her on fire; IGP takes notice35 minutes ago
-
Trans community empowered through mental, psychosocial training36 minutes ago