Secretary Energy, PESCO Chief Assure To Address Load Shedding Issue In Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA) Shehryar Afridi and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Daud Shah Afridi Advocate on Thursday met with Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Chief Akhtar Hamid Khan and secretary energy and power division to discuss power load shedding issues in district Kohat.

They urged the authorities to provide relief to PESCO consumers and address the issue of unscheduled load shedding in the district and its suburbs.

MNA Shehryar Afridi told the PESCO chief that there were concerns among the consumers which needed to be addressed on the priority basis, adding that all the public representatives from the district would support the people in case of any reaction against the load shedding.

On the occasion, the PESCO chief assured to provide relief to consumers on a priority basis, adding that pragmatic steps were being taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

Earlier the secretary energy and power division also assured the legislator to address the issue of power outages in Kohat and other areas.

