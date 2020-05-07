UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Energy Visits Field Hospital For Coronavirus Patients

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:57 PM

Secretary Energy visits field hospital for coronavirus patients

Secretary Energy Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar visited 100-bed field hospital set up for coronavirus patients here today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Secretary Energy Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar visited 100-bed field hospital set up for coronavirus patients here today. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed.

Provincial Secretary visited various sections of the hospital including screening area, wards and offices. He was briefed that three different categories of wards have been set up at the hospital according to the intensity of disease.

He was told that separate wards have been established for males and females. Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar expressed satisfaction over the arrangements at the hospital.

Related Topics

Punjab Bahawalpur Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties wins Khal ..

53 seconds ago

ADCB reports AED209 million in Q1 net profit

31 minutes ago

Hind bint Maktoum: UAE will emerge stronger, thank ..

46 minutes ago

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

2 hours ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Airline Foundation uses 132 million Skywa ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.