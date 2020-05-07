Secretary Energy visits field hospital for coronavirus patients

Secretary Energy Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar visited 100-bed field hospital set up for coronavirus patients here today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Secretary Energy Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar visited 100-bed field hospital set up for coronavirus patients here today. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed.

Provincial Secretary visited various sections of the hospital including screening area, wards and offices. He was briefed that three different categories of wards have been set up at the hospital according to the intensity of disease.

He was told that separate wards have been established for males and females. Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar expressed satisfaction over the arrangements at the hospital.