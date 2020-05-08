UrduPoint.com
Secretary Energy Visits Wheat Procurement Centre

Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:53 AM





BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ):Provincial Secretary for Energy, Capt. (R) Saqib Zafar Thursday on visited Bani Shell wheat procurement centre, a press release said.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed.

He inspected the facilities being provided at the centre.

He was told that target of procuring 13000 metric ton wheat has been set for the centre and so far 11471 metric ton wheat has been procured.

He was further informed that social distancing was observed at the centre in wake of COVID 19 pandemic. Provincial Secretary expressed satisfaction over the facilities at the wheat procurement centre.

