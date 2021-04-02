UrduPoint.com
Secretary Environment Directs Forest Officials To Follow SOPs During Spring Plantation Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Secretary Environment directs forest officials to follow SOPs during spring plantation campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary Environment, Forests and Wildlife, islam Zeb Khan Friday directed forest officials to follow anti coronavirus SOPs during ongoing plantation campaign to achieve the set targets under 10 billion trees afforestation project (10 BTAP).

During his visit to forest sub division Matta in Swat district, the secretary inspected various plantation sites and directed field staff and labourers to strict follow SOPs during spring plantation campaign, which was currently underway across the province under 10 billion trees project (BTAP).

He said BTAP was a flagship project of Government that played key role in generating jobs opportunities for labourers and farmers during first two waves of the pandemic and was again providing jobs opportunities to thousands of people during the third wave of COVID-19.

The secretary directed mobalization of farmers and people to achieve the set targets besides expediting manmade and enclosures plantations in the province especially in Swat.

Earlier, Chief Conservator Malakand Circle, Ejaz Qadir Khan, Divisional Forest Officer Swat Muhammad Wasim and Sub Divisional Forest Officer Matta, Sharifullah Khan briefed him about spring plantation campaign, achievements, challenges and anti coronavirus SOPs.

The secretary was informed that plantation activities was in progress in entire Swat district where the target set for spring season has almost been achieved with help of famers, block plantation and enclosures.

