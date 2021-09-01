Secretary Environment inspects 10 BTAP plantations in Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Secretary Environment and Forests, Islamzaib Khan Wednesday inspected plantations under 10 billion trees afforestation project in Khyber tribal district.

He inspected block plantation at Tauda Mila near Ali Masjid area and directed the field staff to expedite plantation.

The secretary was told that plantation under 10 BTAP was successfully underway in the district having 90percent survival rate.

The secretary said 10BTAP was a flagship project launched by the government to counter challenges posed by climate change.

He said cooperation of masses was imperative to bring maximum areas under forestry cover.