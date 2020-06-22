Secretary Environment inspects 10BTAP plantations in Kaghan forest division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Secretary Environment, Forests and Wildlife, Shahid Ullah Khan visited different plantations sites under 10 billion trees afforestation project (10BTAP) launched by the PTI Government to offset the challenges of climate change.

Accompanied by senior officers of Kaghan Forest Division, the Secretary planted a tree with direction to forest department staff to get ready for monsoon plantation campaign starting next month.

He said 10BTAP was an important project in green sector that would make KP lush green.

The Secretary urged masses to plant maximum saplings as they can to counter pollution, global warming and address challenges posted by climate change.

Earlier, the Secretary Environment was briefed about 10BTAP plantation activities in Kaghan forest division and preparations made for monson plantation campaign.